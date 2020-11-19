Tyler Posey On Why He Loves Being Nude and More NSFW Revelations in Candid Video

Tyler Posey is baring it all.

The Teen Wolf star didn't leave anything to the imagination during a candid video interview with his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, on his OnlyFans account.

No topic was off-limits either as the actor discussed everything from why he loves being nude to his experience with role play. Plus, Tyler even admitted to being in an open relationship.

Right off the bat, the 29-year-old star dove into why he prefers living life in his birthday suit.

"I'm nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting," he shared. "I love being nude because... you're not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready."

"So that's why I'm always naked," he added, then joked, "Except for right now."