Dream Kardashian Looks Just Like Dad Rob in New Adorable Photo

Dream Kardashian is totally dad Rob Kardashian's mini-me.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Rob took to Instagram to share another adorable photo of his daughter. However, while taking in this sweet snap, we couldn't help but notice how much little Dream looked like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Arthur George founder captioned the image, "It's a Beautiful day!"

In the photo, Dream beamed while wearing cute Nike leggings and a top featuring the colors orange, yellow and pink. Cute clothes aside, Dream's expression had us feeling nostalgic as it reminded us of a younger version of Rob.

And we aren't the only ones noticing the similarity!

One fan commented, "Rob's twin little daughter. She looks 100% like her dad."

Another follower even claimed that Dream resembled Rob's late father, Robert George Kardashian.

This latest post comes a week after Dream's fourth birthday. As we previously reported, Rob's daughter rang in her fourth birthday with a Disney-themed bash with family.

The birthday bash was certainly a Disney dream for Dream as it was filled with festive balloons, a beautiful cake and costumes galore.

The father of one paid tribute to his daughter by writing, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl!! I am so Proud of the sweet and smart girl that you are! Thank You for bringing so much Happiness to my Life :) Daddy Loves You"

In 2016, Rob and ex Blac Chyna welcomed Dream on Nov. 10. While the couple is no longer together, they are dedicated to co-parenting their daughter.

For a closer look at the new picture, and Dream's other cutest moments, scroll through the images below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!
Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Instagram / Blac Chyna
2nd Birthday

Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob's daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Instagram
All Bundled Up

Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.

