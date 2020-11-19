Kristin Cavallari, Ciara and More Stars to Present at 2020 American Music Awards

It's time to give thanks for the list of stars who are set to appear at this weekend's American Music Awards.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the presenters at the 2020 AMAs include Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevingne.

Derek Hough, Paris Hilton and Bachelorette Tayshia Adams are among the presenters who were previously announced.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson will host the annual ceremony that takes place on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles is the home for the event.

The show airs on ABC and the ABC website with login from a TV provider. It will also be available on such streaming services as Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV.