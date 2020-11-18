Wayne Brady Is "Glad" He Called Out Men Sliding Into His Daughter's DMs

Related : Wayne Brady Talks "Let's Make a Deal" & Daughter's DMs

Defending his daughter.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18's all-new Daily Pop, Wayne Brady sounded off on his decision to call out men who were sending his underage daughter Maile direct messages on social media.

"I'm glad we were able to put that dude on front street to make a point," the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "I think that young women, and women in general, social media can be a land mine of idiots and horrible pigs."

As Wayne continued, he claimed that "something has happened to men, and people in general, that they feel they can just do whatever the hell they want to on social media."

Back in October, Wayne called out two Instagram users who had sent direct messages to his 17-year-old daughter.

Alongside a video, where Wayne further expressed his stance on the situation, he wrote, "DON'T you EVER reach out to my daughter again. My love to all parents who fight the good fight daily of navigating the land mines and traps of social media and the internet, doing your best to raise a happy, healthy future adult."