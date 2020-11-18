YouTube Star Logan Paul Fiercely Defends Harry Styles Over Dress Controversy

Related : Harry Styles' "Vogue" Cover Outfit Is Under Attack

Believe it or not, Logan Paul says he is all for Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue.

On this week's episode of his podcast Impaulsive, the controversial YouTuber brought up the historic magazine cover to his co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak, sparking an intense debate over what it means to be "manly." To the surprise of many Twitter users, Logan was arguing in support of the Fine Line artist's style and even made valid points about the importance of "challenging social norms."

The conversation popped off when Logan pulled up the photo and George remarked, "It ain't manly, bro."

In response, Logan questioned, "Bro, why? What is ‘manly' to you? What does it mean? Is manly being comfortable in your own skin and being comfortable with who you are, regardless of what you're wearing?"

George said that he had no problem with people wanting to "venture out and try new things." In fact, he said he thinks it's "great for people not to judge other people," but Logan took issue with that because he felt George was judging Harry.