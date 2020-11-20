Latin Grammy AwardsBobby Brown Jr.Charli D'AmelioPhotosVideos

Everything We Know About the New Saved By the Bell Series

They're headed back to Bayside! Find out everything we know about the brand new Peacock Saved by the Bell show premiering Nov. 25.

By Vannessa Jackson Nov 20, 2020 2:00 PM
Welcome back to Bayside High!

Your favorite high school troublemakers are back with a vengeance when Saved By the Bell launches Wednesday, Nov. 25 only on Peacock. The original cast is getting back together and will be joined by a whole new generation of students for the reimagined series based on the fan favorite classic.

While many of your favorites will be returning to their old stomping grounds, they'll be a little older and times definitely have changed since the early '90s, meaning there's lots of fun surprises ahead for O.G. fans of the show.

Mario Lopez recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show to spill a few of the beans about the new series (yes, there will be Easter eggs).

"It's been over 30 years, Ellen, and I'd never thought we'd be able to revisit it," Mario shared with Ellen. "But I thought if we could do it in a fun cool clever way, it would be fun."

Luckily for fans, we're breaking down everything you should know before the reimagined series debuts next week.

Scroll through the gallery below to see what your favorite Bayside High adults and students will be doing when Saved By the Bell returns!

Peacock
Governor Zack Morris

Mark-Paul Gosselaar initially wasn't involved in the series despite Zack Morris factoring into the plot. However, the mixed-ish star ultimately heard from the powers that be and signed on—according to the Hollywood Reporter he'll appear in three episodes and have a producer credit. The best part? Zack is now the governor of California.

Peacock
Kelly Kapowski

Fans were initially uncertain whether or not Tiffani Thiessen would be joining the reboot, but thankfully, Kelly Kapowski is back! Making her return even sweeter is that she's now married to Zack and serving as California's first lady.

Peacock
A.C. Slater

Mario Lopez is reprising his role as A.C. Slater, who's now Bayside High's athletic director! He's at a point in his life where he really wants a win, so he sees this new group of kids coming in as that potential opportunity.

Peacock
Jessie Spano

Like Slater, Jessie Spano, played by Elizabeth Berkley, is back at Bayside as an employee. She's the school counselor, and her son, Jamie, is a student and current captain of the football team. 

Trae Patton/Peacock
Lisa Turtle

Lark Voorhies is set to make a special appearance, reprising her role as Lisa Turtle.

Peacock
Principal Toddman

Bye-bye Belding—Principal Toddman, played by John Michael Higgins, is the new sheriff in town, which means he's constantly being pranked by his privileged students and yelled at by their entitled parents. But this all changes when Bayside gets an influx of new students and Toddman gets a second chance to really make a difference.

Peacock
Mac Morris

Mitchell Hoog, whose credits include Harriet and Richard Jewell, will play Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski's son, Mac. He's described as handsome, charming and privileged.

Peacock
Jamie Spano

Belmont Cameili is Jamie Spano, son of Jessie Spano. Jamie is the captain of the Bayside football team and described as a "sensitive man-child." His other credits include Empire and My Evil Stepdad.

Peacock
Daisy

Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, an ambitious sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Velazquez's other credits include Blue Bloods, The Birch and The 40-Year-old Version.

Peacock
Devante

Dexter Darden, who starred in all three Maze Runner films, is Devante, another new student at Bayside. A bit of a loner, he might just end up using the fresh start as an opportunity to reinvent himself.

Peacock
Lexi

Josie Totah is Lexi, the most popular girl and cheerleader at Bayside. She's as loved as much as she's feared. Her other credits include The Other Two, Champions and No Good Nick.

During Peacock's TCA summer press tour, Totah expressed, "Getting to play just a transgender role on screen is obviously very rare. There is almost zero representation of people in the trans community. Which, growing up as a young trans girl, I feel like never seeing myself made me never feel truly accepted by the world."

The trans actress called the role an "incredible opportunity," especially since Lexi's identity isn't all about her being transgender. "My character is so many things. She's in theater, she's like evil. She's the popular girl in school," Totah added. "But she just happens to be transgender."

Peacock
Aisha

Alycia Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy's ultra-competitive best friend who grew up playing on boys' sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Her other credits include MOXIE on Netflix.

Peacock
Zack Attack Is Back!

Luckily for O.G. fans, it looks like we'll get to see all four original co-stars perform a number together as their group Zack Attack during season one!

Chris Haston/Peacock
The Max Lives on

Much like the original, the new students at Bayside spend every day eating at Saved By the Bell's favorite hangout The Max! And yes: owner and original co-star Ed Alonzo still works there.

