Reebok x Wonder Woman Drop 2 Honors Real-Life COVID-19 Superheroes: Teachers

Shop these sneakers before they all sell out!

2020's real Wonder Women? Teachers. Reebok's second Wonder Woman drop honoring real-life COVID-19 superheroes is here, this time highlighting educators. (Drop one honored nurses.) Four teachers model the new sneakers: Courtney Gould (art teacher), Jennifer Rutland (EVP of Realizing Children's Strengths), Rachael Kinnealey (P.E./health teacher and BOKS trainer) and Keisha Lewis (paraprofessional and teacher). Their stories are explored in a short documentary film that goes along with the launch.

Pick from four pairs of sneakers that are part of this Reebok x Wonder Woman drop below! And catch the Wonder Woman 1984 film out Dec. 25.

Harman Ripple Double

You can shop these colorful sneakers with a chunky sole on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. PST.

$70
Reebok

Nano X

These trainers will be the statement piece of any outfit. 

$150
Reebok

Club MEMT

Shop these comic-inspired sneakers on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. PST.

$70
Reebok

Strength

These colorful sneakers are available on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. PST.

$70
Reebok

