Why Brie & Nikki Are Jealous of Their Mom & Artem Chigvintsev on Total Bellas

Has pregnancy made Nikki Bella boring?
According to Brie Bella in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Total Bellas, yes!
As part of the preview clip, the twin sisters are hanging out at home while Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is out golfing with their mom, Kathy Colace. The pair is clearly enjoying themselves, because as Nikki points out to Brie, they're staying to play nine additional holes.
"Does that bother you?" Brie asks.
"No. I mean, I don't care," Nikki responds. "But I think it's funny, like, we didn't even get an invite."
"Probably 'cause we're pregnant!" Brie tells her, but Nikki proceeds to pull up Artem's Instagram profile anyway. There, she plays a video of him and Kathy on the course, toasting one another.
"Cheers!" Artem says in an Instagram Story. "This is the celebration for doing a really good nine holes."
Cue a serious case of FOMO for Nikki.
Brie tries to reason with her sister, but Nikki is now insisting she needs "fresh air."
"You used to give me crap all the time. 'Now that you're a mom, you're no fun,'" Brie recalls. "Lookit, now that you're pregnant, you're not fun."
Nikki takes offense to this, calling her sister "annoying" in a confessional.
"This is also not fair because I can't even go be fun," she adds. "Like, I don't even have that choice. Not that I'm stuck, but it's like...am I boring?"
In an attempt to prove that's not the case, Nikki makes a suggestion to Brie: "Let's go spy on them."
Lucky for her, Brie's down!
The two decide to "throw on some tennies and cute accessories," and that's that.
Find out if they get caught on their spy mission on tonight's Total Bellas!