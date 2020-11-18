Grey's AnatomyPete & ArianaTaylor SwiftKardashiansPhotosVideos

High School Musical: The Series: The Holiday Special Has a Delightful New Trailer

Watch the sparkly new trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, premiering Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+.

By Lauren Piester Nov 18, 2020 7:23 PM
High School Musical
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday SpecialDisney+

How many holiday specials is too many holiday specials? To quote Mean Girls, the limit does not exist. 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is adding its hat to the ring with its own holiday special this December, and a new trailer gives a glimpse at the joy to come from the Disney+ series. 

The special features 13 performances (all of which can also be found on High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack), mostly of holiday classics with a couple surprises thrown in. Star Joshua Bassett wrote his own holiday song, "The Perfect Gift,' which he performs in the special, and you'll also get a sneak peek at "Something In the Air," a performance from season two of HSMTMTS

You can hear snippets of the songs in the trailer, which also features the cast promising "laughs, a Santa hat or two, a whole lot of music, and dreidels." Plus, which cast member is most likely on Santa's naughty list? Everyone seems to be in agreement about one particular leading man. 

High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

Watch the trailer below!

The special's holiday hits include "This Christmas," "Feliz Navidad," "The Hanukkah Medley," "Last Christmas," "White Christmas," "Little Saint Nick," "Believe," "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve," "River," "That's Christmas to Me," and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." The soundtrack will be available Nov. 20. 

The series and special star Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special arrives Friday, Dec. 11 on Disney+. The first season is streaming now. 

