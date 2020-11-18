Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Daughter Bringing Home "Some Dips--t Bad Boy"

Related : Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Talk Newlywed Life Logistics

Like so many fathers, Jason Momoa just wants the best for his daughters.

But after his baby girl Lola turned 13 earlier this year, the actor had a realization: She may start exploring the dating world sooner rather than later. So how is Jason going to handle his daughter going on dates? Guys, this may just be your warning.

"I'm not going to do well with it," he joked in the December issue of Men's Health. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips--t bad boy. I'm like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!'"

For now, the proud dad doesn't have much to worry about. According to the 41-year-old, his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, are interested in other things like reading as they continue with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

And because his kids can do school online, Jason has been able to spend even more time with his family.