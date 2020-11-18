People's Choice AwardsPete & ArianaGrey's AnatomyTaylor SwiftKardashiansPhotosVideos

Pregnant Mandy Moore's Anniversary Tribute to Taylor Goldsmith Is Sweeter Than Candy

If you needed a reason to believe in true love, just read Mandy Moore's anniversary message for husband Taylor Goldsmith. But, beware—the sweetness might give you a cavity.

For Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith, it's gonna be love—forever.

At least, that's how it looks after two years of marriage for the This Is Us star and her musician husband. On Nov. 18, 2018, the pair made it official when they said "I do" in front of loved ones at Moore's own home. They've ushered in several milestones in the years since, including her first Emmy and their first child on the way

"2 years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," Moore sweetly wrote to the Dawes singer on Instagram. "I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart."

The A Walk to Remember alum also expressed gratitude to her lifetime partner for all his important attributes. "Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more," she said. "There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."

photos
Hollywood's Baby Boom During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Just days ago at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, Moore, who took home the award for Drama TV Star of 2020, gave Goldsmith an ultra sweet shout-out during her acceptance speech

"The love of my life, Taylor," she said, "I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you."

While fans await the arrival of their little one, due early 2021, relive the pair's adorable romance with their cutest photos below!

Instagram
Quarantine Buds

"I have been quarantined with this guy for over 6 weeks and we still really like each other," Mandy Moore shared on Instagram back in April. 

Instagram
Couple Up

"Me and my love," Mandy shared on Instagram when teasing another duet performance. 

Instagram
Cozy Up

Whether performing music together or cuddling on the couch, these two make one cute couple. 

Instagram
Just a Couple of Music Makers

The Dawes musician and the actress/singer collaborated on a song for This Is Us.

"@mandymooremm @siddkhoslamusic and I the day we recorded "Invisible Ink" from last night's episode of @nbcthisisus," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram in November 2018. So honored that Sidd asked me to help him write it and then to get to record it with my favorite human. Please go check it out on Spotify or Apple Music."

Instagram
Taking Their Love to New Heights

The two hike in Kilimanjaro National Park in August 2018.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Communities in Schools of Los Angeles
Date Night!

The cute couple step out for the annual Communities in Schools Celebration in Los Angeles in May 2018.

Instagram
Silver Lining

"The look of two tired people who were awoken by the hotel fire alarm at midnight," Moore wrote on Instagram in September 2018. "Also the look of two people grateful for 24 hours together after being apart almost a month. It's always a worth a trip to see @dawestheband play a gig too.... you're in for a treat tonight, #portland."

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Emmys Date

The two attend the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Instagram
How Romantic

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
2-Year Anniversary

Mandy shared this photo in honor of the couple's two-year anniversary in July 2017 with the caption: "The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T."

Instagram
Caught in the Moment!

"So proud of this guy and the whole band for an absolutely electric hometown show last night," Moore wrote on Instagram in January 2016.

Instagram
Head over Heels

The This Is Us star is not afraid to rock a pair of heels and be a bit taller than her man. #couplegoals

Instagram
Golden Gate Getaway!

The couple enjoyed a mini-vacay in San Francisco to see an iconic landmark.

Instagram
Say Cheese

As Ed Sheeran would say, "You can keep me inside the pocket of your ripped jeans." Or, according to Taylor, as a bookmark in your favorite book.

Bruce/Javiles/FAMEFLYNET
Shopping Trip

The two go shopping in Beverly Hills in November 2015.

Splash News
Stepping Out

The two step out as a couple in October 2015.

