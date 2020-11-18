Jessica Simpson Proves 20-Month-Old Daughter Birdie Is Already a Fashionista

Related : Jessica Simpson Rocks 14-Year-Old Jeans for 40th Birthday

Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae Johnson may be a little fashionista in the making!

On Nov. 17, the "With You" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet tidbit about her 20-month-old's major love of shoes.

"Birdie definitely takes after mom... her second word was 'Shoes!'" the author of Open Book wrote. "She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn't even matter whose- Ace's and dad's size 15's too [crying laughing emoji]."

The 40-year-old artist and designer shares three children—Birdie Mae, Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, and Ace Knute Johnson, 7—with her husband of six years, Eric Johnson. The couple announced the birth of the aspiring shoe maven in March 2019. The proud mom of three took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson," read the caption. "3.19.19 10 Pounds 13 Ounces."