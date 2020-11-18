Everything Barack Obama Shared About His Family in His New Book, From Inside Jokes to Those Lonely Nights

You'd be forgiven for thinking you know every last detail about former president Barack Obama's life.

Between the memoirs (his pre-presidency books Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope and Michelle Obama's 2018 read, Becoming), the high-profile interviews and eight years living under the brightest spotlight that exists in the Western hemisphere, one would think we'd eagerly consumed every last anecdote out there about the onetime commander-in-chief, his even more popular bride and their daughters Malia Obama, 22, and Sasha Obama, 19. (Especially now that the world's most famous elementary schoolers are somehow full-on adults with access to TikTok and friends with bands to promote.)

And yet Barack—smack dab in the middle of his second act as a Netflix employee and hype man for his second-in-command, President-elect Joe Biden—left a little juice for A Promised Land, his third memoir in 25 years.

To say we were shocked by his confession that his enviable marriage was rocked by his 2009-2017 stint in the White House is a severe understatement. But here was the Harvard grad admitting that all that scrutiny was a lot for even the most rock-solid of unions to withstand.