The Touching Way Missy Elliott Made a Struggling Bride's Wedding Dream Come True

This story might make you lose control...of your emotions.
It's no secret that wedding dresses can come with a hefty price tag. But, thanks to none other than Missy Elliott, a lucky North Carolina bride was able to get the gown of her dreams for her milestone day.
It all began on Nov. 17 when a woman named Ireanna Bradshaw took to Twitter to share her story. "Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed," she tweeted. "I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible....."
The bride-to-be further explained her progress with self-esteem. "I never thought Id find a love like this and never thought someone would want to marry me. With all my previous insecurities- i didnt think i was worthy of love," she wrote. "Loving myself made me ready for love. I would be so grateful to have some support: anything would help." She included a photo of her profile on a money sharing site along with a screenshot of a $1,299 wedding dress.
As luck would have it, the iconic rapper caught wind of Bradshaw's story and showered her with well wishes.
"Early Congratulations," Elliott tweeted. "May God Bless you both with an Unbreakable Union and full of Love & Happiness." The woman was stunned and even extended an invitation.
"Omg thank you so much.....im literally speechless," she wrote to the star. "This is so sweet. You can come if you want- id love to have you."
While Elliott didn't confirm whether or not she'd be in attendance, she did find a touching way to help. "Your Dress is paid for now," the star tweeted back. "I don't know you but I saw you said the dress of your dreams & figured I would help when I saw you post ya cash app."
"May Blessings pour on your Beautiful Wedding Day," she added, "with your Future husband."