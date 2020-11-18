The Touching Way Missy Elliott Made a Struggling Bride's Wedding Dream Come True

This story might make you lose control...of your emotions.

It's no secret that wedding dresses can come with a hefty price tag. But, thanks to none other than Missy Elliott, a lucky North Carolina bride was able to get the gown of her dreams for her milestone day.

It all began on Nov. 17 when a woman named Ireanna Bradshaw took to Twitter to share her story. "Im getting Married in March &trying to move into our own place. Excited but overwhelmed," she tweeted. "I have been saving money; but its still a struggle. I found my dream dress and I want to get it so bad but between saving for the move- i dnt think it will be possible....."

The bride-to-be further explained her progress with self-esteem. "I never thought Id find a love like this and never thought someone would want to marry me. With all my previous insecurities- i didnt think i was worthy of love," she wrote. "Loving myself made me ready for love. I would be so grateful to have some support: anything would help." She included a photo of her profile on a money sharing site along with a screenshot of a $1,299 wedding dress.

As luck would have it, the iconic rapper caught wind of Bradshaw's story and showered her with well wishes.