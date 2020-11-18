Celebrate Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Man Alive Status by Looking Back at His Hottest Photos

Michael B. Jordan is an actor, a producer and now People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020.
The magazine announced the news on the Nov. 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Host Jimmy Kimmel had the 33-year-old star come out covered up in a hazmat suit and had his voice altered. He then gave viewers the chance to ask a series of questions and guess who was in the suit.
Once his identity was revealed, Jordan sat down with the 53-year-old host and was asked if he felt any extra pressure to look good given his new title. "I think that expectation now is, like, it's a little unreasonable, just a little bit," the Creed alum said. "But it's a cool title to have."
Jordan said he was notified of the honor after receiving a call from his manager and publicist. However, Kimmel pointed out he actually predicted Jordan would be a frontrunner all the way back in January.
"I feel like I put it out into the universe and the universe said, 'Yes, that is correct. He is the Sexiest Man Alive,'" Kimmel noted. "That's my ESP—my extra sexiness perception that I have."
In addition to talking about his Sexiest Man Alive status, Jordan, who succeeds 2019's titleholder John Legend, discussed his new movies A Journal for Jordan and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse. He also talked about his mustache named "Murphy" and more.
