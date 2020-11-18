Breaking Down the Drama Between Jaime King and Kyle Newman as Custody Battle Continues

Related : Jaime King Reveals All While Playing "First Times"

Six months after filing for divorce, Jaime King and her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, continue to battle over the custody of their two children.

According to documents obtained by People, Kyle filed for sole custody of their two sons, James Knight, 7, and Leo Thomas, 5, on Nov. 4. He requested that Jaime be allowed supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.

Additionally, People reported that Kyle alleged in the filing that Jaime blocked his request to bring the boys with him to Toronto, Canada this October, where he'd be directing a feature film through December. She reportedly requested that James and Leo be left in the care of their godfather and a trusted nanny until she was able to return by Oct. 23. The actress also agreed to taking a COVID-19 test and resuming alcohol testing once she was back in California.

People reported that per the filing Jaime was unable to resume custody of the children until Oct. 27. Then, with approval from a judge and Kyle, she and the boys later traveled to Puerto Rico, where the actress is filming on location.