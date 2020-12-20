Michael Strahan's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Big Win for Shoppers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just call Michael Strahan a gift giving champion!

While preparing to celebrate the holiday season with his family, the Super Bowl champion and Emmy winner wants to help you find the perfect present for that special someone on your list.

"I feel like the best gifts aren't necessarily the biggest or most expensive, but the gifts that show that someone really took the time an effort to pick out something special," Michael exclusively shared with E! News. "My advice is to find gifts that will really show people in your life how much you love and appreciate them."

From NFL polos to versatile denim jeans that will last all year long, Michael has a few suggestions in his gift guide below.