Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals His Family's Must-Have Holiday Outfits

The holiday season isn't complete without some festive fashion.
Whether you're sporting ugly Christmas sweaters or matching pajamas, the next few weeks are filled with cozy and cute outfits. So perhaps it's only fitting that when Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson teamed up with Carter's, they wanted to host a virtual PJ party with 100 lucky families. Spoiler alert: There's still a chance to score an invite online.
"Carter's is our trusted, go-to brand as parents, especially during the holiday season as they have everything we need from dressy holiday looks for [our daughter] Lucy to cozy pajamas," the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "We love that they even carry adult sizes for select holiday PJs, so we can all grab a pair to match and lounge around in."
So what else does the holly, jolly family recommend for the season? Keep scrolling to find out what they love.
Carter’s Cable Knit Poncho
Crafted in a soft cotton blend, this cable knit poncho is perfect for the holiday season and already a best seller for the brand.
Carter's Bear Slippers
Crafted in soft faux fur and equipped with non-slip bottoms, these slippers will be your kid's new bedtime favorite.
Carter’s Corduroy Shirt Dress
Crafted in soft corduroy with a button-up look, this shirt dress is perfect for the trendy girl in your life.
Carter's Dinosaur Slippers
We dare you not to find a kid who won't love these slippers that include 3D dinosaur claws on the toes.
1-Piece 100% Snug Fit Cotton Footie PJs
Designed with a snug and stretchy fit for safety and comfort, Carter's PJs are a must all year long.
OshKosh Nep Yarn Cable-Knit Sweater
Made of ivory nep yarn with little hints of purple, pink and yellow, this cable-knit sweater makes a perfect cold-weather combo with denim.
OshKosh Knit Denim Jacket
No winter wardrobe is complete without a denim jacket! Crafted of super soft knit denim with a little extra stretch, this jacket pairs well with every look.
OshKosh Buckle Boots
These boots are made for walking! This pair from OshKosh features a cool buckle, padded insoles and an easy side zipper.
