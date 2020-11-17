Taylor Swift Reveals She Recorded a 10-Minute Version of "All Too Well" With F-Bomb

Related : Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun's $300M Masters Sale

One day after Taylor Swift confirmed she has started re-recording her old hit songs, she revealed surprising new details about an early version of the fan-favorite ballad "All Too Well."

On Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast on Tuesday, Nov. 17, Taylor explained that "All Too Well," the first song she wrote for her 2012 alum Red, began with ad-libbing in the studio.

She said, "It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure.'"

The superstar continued, "I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, 'I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.'"

She and songwriter Liz Rose edited about seven extra verses down before releasing it, "but that was a very serendipitous creation of a song," Taylor said.