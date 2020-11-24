The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes and Movies of All Time

Related : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Thanksgiving Family Trip to Tokyo

"Can someone vacuum before they arrive?"

Chances are you've heard one of your parents make that request if you are home for Thanksgiving, a time filled with turkey and stuffing yourself with stuffing, pumpkin pie and a whole lot of awkward small talk with family members you see about as often as you go to the dentist.

"I know, I can't believe it's been so long." "Yes, I'm still single." "No, I haven't watched Yellowstone yet." And let's not even get started on when politics inevitably comes up two or three wine bottles later...

But 2020 might be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, which will likely prevent many from spending the holidays with their family members. And we won't lie, we are kind of going to miss those uncomfortable convos over Aunt Maureen's runny green bean casserole.

And that's why you need comfort food. No, we're not talking about the feast you're impatiently waiting to dive into, we're talking about comfort food for your soul that only a TV show or movie can provide.