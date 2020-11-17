Here's What Lisa Rinna Really Thinks of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's Relationship

Related : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: Exclusive Details

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are keeping up with their daughter's latest relationship.

In recent weeks, the spotlight has been put on Amelia Gray Hamlin, 19, and Scott Disick, 37 after they were spotted hanging out at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party.

The romance rumors only grew when the pair was seen hanging out this past weekend all over the California coast. While the duo isn't commenting on the speculation, E! News is learning more about how Amelia's parents are reacting to the news.

"Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "He was like family, but they understand."

As for Amelia spending time with Scott, the source said both parents "believe this is just a phase." This phase recently included some quality time together. Over the weekend, Scott and Amelia drove up to Santa Barbara again to spend the day on the beach near the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif.