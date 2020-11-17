An Ode to The Bachelorette's Brendan Morais and His Very Stylish Turtlenecks

Related : Which L.A. Lakers Player Slid Into Tayshia Adams' DMs?

As The Bachelor franchise works to diversify its cast (hello, Matt James), one constant remains unchanged: its contestants' dated wardrobe.

For 18 years, the women and men on the show have hunted for love and attended late-night rose ceremonies in barely updated versions of the exact same made-for-TV outfit. Women mostly slip on sparkly sleeveless gowns that look plucked straight from Dorinda Medley's ample Jovani collection. The gentlemen? They gravitate toward pastel-toned three-piece suits with oversize ties and square-toed dress shoes.

You could argue that aside from subtle mentions about sliding into someone's DMs, ABC's top-rated reality series feels very much stuck in 2002. And that's fine because if it ain't broke, why fix it?

This, of course, did not change during Clare Crawley's season 16 run on The Bachelorette. Nor do we expect it to once Matt makes his January 2021 debut on The Bachelor. But ever since Tayshia Adams swooped in to replace Clare as the lead, one guy with a gentle yet confident demeanor has caught our eye: Brendan Morais.