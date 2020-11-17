Lil Wayne Charged With Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Related : Kevin Hart's Alter-Ego Calls Out Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne has found himself in another legal situation.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the rapper (real name Dwayne Michael Carter) with possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. If found guilty, the 38-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison.

After the news was revealed, Lil Wayne's attorney released a statement to E! News.

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane," Howard Srebnick said. "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

The statement continued, "Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that ‘Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment.'"