Casey Rushes to the Ambulance Crash Site in Chicago Fire Sneak Peek

Related : "Chicago Fire" Exclusive: Casey Puts Himself in Danger

Sometimes there just isn't time for brakes.

Chicago Fire has a crisis on its hands this week as the team tends to two of their own in danger, and as an exclusive new clip proves, Casey (Jesse Spencer) in particular is anxious to make sure his coworkers are OK...or perhaps one specific coworker.

Casey came to Brett's (Kara Killmer) rescue in last week's premiere when she feared someone was in her apartment and the two had quite the night hanging out. Now, Brett's life is even more in danger after her ambulance went over an overpass with her and Mackey (Adriyan Rae), and Casey's got no patience for brakes. In the clip above, he jumps out of the fire truck before Kitt (Miranda Rae Mayo) has had a chance to slow down.

Showrunner Derek Haas shed some light on what Casey's going through as he rushes to the scene.