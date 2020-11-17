Watch Kim Zolciak Face One of Her Biggest Fears in Don't Be Tardy Sneak Peek

Related : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

As Don't Be Tardy fans are surely aware, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has no shortage of fears. But on tonight's all-new episode, she's finally facing one of her biggest: horses.

E! has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come (which you can watch in the below clip!) but unfortunately for the mom of six and reality TV star, things aren't looking too great.

In the preview, Kim and her husband Kroy Biermann can be seen riding horses on a dude ranch, along with their two daughters, Ariana Biermann and Brielle Biermann. The littles—Kroy Jagger (9), Kash Kade (8) and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren (6)—are even participating, though they've each got a riding partner to help them out.

Before one can start to appreciate the gorgeous scenery, Kim yells, "Oh my god, what's happening? Why are they fighting?"

"My horse kind of, like, sways his head to the right and he starts to kind of hit the other horse," Kim explains in a confessional. "I don't know if he's communicating, saying he loves this other one. I don't care. I am done, dude."