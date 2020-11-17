Kelly Ripa Is "Carefully" Selecting Photos of Mark Consuelos After That Bulge Pic

Related : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Respond to His Bulge Photo

When it comes to posting pictures of Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa is being a bit more selective these days.

The 50-year-old host recently took to Instagram and shared how she's been erring on the side of caution after that Halloween photo.

In case you missed it, Kelly published a series of old snaps of her family members and co-workers in their costumes on Oct. 22. One of the photos showed her husband wearing a form-fitting patrol uniform from the TV show CHiPs. However, fans seemed less focused on the getup and more focused on the Riverdale star's bulge. In fact, the picture generated so much attention that Mark felt the need to weigh in.

"Full disclosure," the 49-year-old actor wrote. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."

However, Kelly didn't seem to agree, writing, "Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?"

The playfulness continued right up to Halloween, when Kelly shared a few more throwbacks. "I cropped at the crotch you thirst buckets," she wrote at the time. "All trick, no treat."