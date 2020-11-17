Step Up Your Holiday Game With Nicky Hilton's Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nicky Hilton is busy as ever in 2020, designing a feminine shoe collection with French Sole (whose pairs make for a great holiday gift) and fully embracing the mom life. We caught up with her to talk her best holiday gift ideas for 2020 that her family would love and more.

What is your best advice for gift giving this season?

NH: I always try and gift something that I know the person will love and appreciate. Food is always a great gift for new parents. My daughter was born five days before Christmas and I'll never forget when my friend sent a huge box of doughnuts. I was so exhausted and hungry—it really hit the spot.

What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?

NH: My favorite part of the holidays is being with my family. We usually spend it in L.A. at my parents' home. This year will be my baby niece Milou's first Christmas which is sweet.

Hear all about Hilton's gift recommendations below!