Fantasy vs. Reality: How The Crown Recreated Princess Diana's Iconic Fashion

Related : Princess Diana's Iconic Looks Recreated on "The Crown"

Aside from all the gripping palace intrigue, The Crown is perhaps best known for its sumptuousness, the royal family's lavish surroundings and their iconic ensembles meticulously recreated for the award-winning Netflix series.

So far, the costume department is three for three in Emmy wins, and they should perhaps make room for the accolades coming their way for season four, which resumes the action in 1977 and soon introduces a teenage Lady Diana Spencer into the fray.

In 1981 at 20 years of age, Diana became the Princess of Wales and one of the most talked-about people in the world when she wed Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne.

And the world didn't not talk about her fashion choices, from the cardigans she sported as a kindergarten aide to the blue suit she wore in her engagement portraits to the ideal-for-every-occasion ensembles she became known for as the decade progressed.