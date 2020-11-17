E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Dr. 90210's Amazing Season 1 Transformations: See All the Before & After Pics

Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 ended season 1 on a high note. 

Dr. Cat Begovic successfully removed her patient Tyler's two extra nipples; Dr. Suzanne Quardt gave new patient Jacquel a "mommy makeover" that helped her reach her goal of fitting back into her old cheer uniform and Dr. Kelly Killeen performed a combination of two different procedures to rid patient Jess of her "hip dips."

Put simply, all three plastic surgeons changed their patients' lives for the better, giving them a renewed sense of confidence. 

As Jess put it during her post-op appointment with Dr. Killeen, "My self-esteem was always, 'Fake it 'til you make it.' And now, I guess I've made it. I'm actually happy."

"Women, we have this experience of having to dress and hide and keep things covered and it really affects what we do and how we do it and how we function at our jobs," Dr. Killeen told her. "So I think removing some of the layers of obsession for you, and just being able to focus on life...I think it's great."

photos
Meet the Dr. 90210 Cast

Dr. Q's patient Jacquel was feeling equally satisfied with the results of her procedure. 

"I had three kids before I was 30 and it really did a number on my body," she told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "I had no idea that just getting the surgery was going to make me feel so much better in every area of my life."

E!

And Tyler? She was left with the tiniest of scars and discoloration, but as she put it, "I know it's going to fade over time and just look beautiful."

"I'm so happy to be back from four nipples to two," she added.

Take a look at Tyler, Jess and Jacquel's transformations, along with all of the other Dr. 90210 before and after pics from this season, by scrolling through the below gallery!

E!
Non-Essential Nipples

Tyler had not one, but two extra nipples when she met Dr. Cat Begovic. Despite living with them for years, she was finally ready to take action because her recent pregnancy had caused them to spread and get darker. 

Now, Tyler's back to just two regular nipples. 

E!
Ditching the Hip Dips

Jess wanted Dr. Kelly Killeen to get rid of her "hip dips," a.k.a. the inward curves or indentions that some have below their waistline.

The plastic surgeon prefaced by noting that these are extremely common for women to have, but at the same time, she could help Jess if she really wanted to rid herself of them. All she had to do was perform liposuction, smooth the back of Jess' love handles and then reinject some of the removed fat into the depressed areas. Easy enough, right?

Looking at the incredible results, Dr. Killeen certainly made it seem that way!

E!
Pre-Baby Body

Jacquel had three kids before turning 30, and she no longer wanted her body to reflect that. Lucky for her, Dr. Suzanne Quardt swooped in and performed a "mommy makeover" that helped her achieve her dream of fitting back into her old cheerleading uniform.

Farewell Frozen Fat

Coolsculpting took recently engaged Sepi from self-conscious to confident! Dr. Kelly Killeen recommended the treatment to the Los Angeles native, who was looking to get rid of fat on a particular part of her back before saying "I do."

The non-invasive procedure required no recovery, and within a matter of weeks, Sepi was ready (and actually excited!) to try on wedding dresses.

E!
A Challenging Case

Dr. Cat Begovic met Starla, whose 200-plus weight loss in six months left her with a large amount of sagging skin.

Though the plastic surgeon admitted that the procedure to remove as much skin as possible was going to be "so, so challenging," she was of course up for it.  

Starla underwent the surgery, and it turned out to be a  success. When the two met up after months of not seeing each other, they even got emotional reflecting on her transformation!

A Meaningful Change

Sherry traveled all the way from Texas to seek treatment for the numerous cysts on the back of her head, which she said were likely caused by her abusive ex-boyfriend. 

"I want to get them out of there so I can maybe get on with my life...I'll be able to sleep at night and I can date again," Sherry told Dr. Michelle Lee, who was determined to help, especially if it meant helping Sherry get her confidence back.

In the end, she did just that! When Sherry checked in after healing, the cysts were gone and Sherry seemed happier than ever. 

E!
A Quick Fix

Holly, a professional Marilyn Monroe and Madonna impersonater, wanted to get rid of the wrinkles and fine lines on her face. However, when she inquired about a facelift during an appointment with Dr. Cat Begovic, the plastic surgeon explained that she might be better suited with a less invasive procedure. 

Dr. Cat then referred Holly to her friend and colleague Dr. Tanya Kormelli, a dermatologist who was able to perform a non-surgical facelift and leave Holly feeling 20 years younger!

E!
Sexy After Seven Kids

A mom to seven children and wife to a military husband that was deployed, Roxanna had hardly any time for herself. So right before her husband was set to return, she wanted to undergo a mommy makeover courtesy of Dr. Kelly Killeen.

The procedure focused on Roxanna's breasts and tummy, and by the time she returned for her follow-up appointment, she admitted her "confidence is through the roof now." 

E!
Back to Two Boobs

Since age 14, Yolanda had been dealing with a lump under her arm that actually turned out to be a third breast. For years, she'd "tuck it" or "hide it like a clutch," as she told Dr. Suzanne Quardt, but now, she was ready to get it removed. 

And the procedure did exactly that! 

"Look at those girls, girl!" Dr. Q exclaimed at Yolanda's follow-up appointment. 

A Second Transformation

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and Dr. Cat Begovic was able to get her a second transformation by performing a tummy tuck that removed most of her excess skin. The procedure gave Brooke the confidence she needed to continue her career as a plus-size model. 

"I've been through so much in my life and I was always so insecure but after getting rid of the skin, I just finally feel like me," she expressed. "Before, my stomach was loose, it was dragging me down...and now it's tight, I can see my beautiful curves for what they're supposed to look like and it's given me the most self-esteem I've ever had."

E!
Elliott's Ears

Elliott's earlobes had become so stretched out over the years that by the time he paid Dr. Michelle Lee a visit, they were split in half!

"I see a lot of patients who stretch out their earlobes," the plastic surgeon said. "But on a scale of 1 to 10, in terms of earlobe issues, Elliot is like an 11."

His situation made for a difficult procedure, but it all paid off in the end. 

Take it from Elliott: "Before my ears were droopy and embarrassing and people stared at me all the time. Now, I'm stoked about my ears. They're not slapping my neck anymore. Having them in one piece again, people don't look at me strange, point at me in grocery lines...it reminds me of having ears like I did when I was a kid."

E!
No More Sagging Skin

Terrence's weight loss journey brought him to Dr. Suzanne Quardt, who was ready and willing to perform a breast reduction surgery even though she knew there would be challenges. 

As the plastic surgeon put it, "The male breast reduction surgery that I'm going to do is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there are some added complications because of the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest."

Dr. Q's instincts turned out to be right, and after Terrence's initial procedure, he had to undergo an additional surgery to reconstruct one of his nipples.

However, in the end, Terrence couldn't have been happier with Dr. Q's work!

E!
So Long, Sunken Chest!

Jessica, who had a birth defect that left her with a sunken chest, sought out Dr. Kelly Killeen's help, and together, they devised a plan that involved breast implants and filling in the sunken areas with fat. 

The procedure was a success, and Jessica was visibly emotional throughout her follow-up appointment.

In a confessional, she noted that Dr. Kelly had given her "confidence [and] a new perspective on life."

"I feel like it's a whole new chapter to my story and I couldn't thank her enough," Jessica added.

E!
Fresh Facelift

Eager to get back in the dating game and regain her confidence, Barbara turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a facelift. As she put it, "Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" 

Thankfully, Dr. Lee put an end to the fight and delivered a natural-looking facelift that left Barbara feeling ready to conquer the world.

E!
Mommy Makeover

Going in to her consultation with Dr. Cat Begovic, Ashley had two things on her mind: a BBL and a procedure that would get rid of what she thought was "a lot of fat" on her abdomen. Essentially, now that she was "done with the baby making process," Ashley was ready for a new and improved body. 

However, as Dr. Cat quickly pointed out, she didn't have that much fat at all—"only like 2 centimeters or so."

The rest was skin! 

This led Dr. Cat to recommend a tummy tuck, and lucky for Ashley, she loved the results of the procedure and her BBL: "I feel like a sexy mom!" 

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

