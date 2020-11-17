Dr. 90210's Amazing Season 1 Transformations: See All the Before & After Pics

Related : Hip Dips in Women Are More Common Than You Think

Tonight's all-new episode of Dr. 90210 ended season 1 on a high note.

Dr. Cat Begovic successfully removed her patient Tyler's two extra nipples; Dr. Suzanne Quardt gave new patient Jacquel a "mommy makeover" that helped her reach her goal of fitting back into her old cheer uniform and Dr. Kelly Killeen performed a combination of two different procedures to rid patient Jess of her "hip dips."

Put simply, all three plastic surgeons changed their patients' lives for the better, giving them a renewed sense of confidence.

As Jess put it during her post-op appointment with Dr. Killeen, "My self-esteem was always, 'Fake it 'til you make it.' And now, I guess I've made it. I'm actually happy."

"Women, we have this experience of having to dress and hide and keep things covered and it really affects what we do and how we do it and how we function at our jobs," Dr. Killeen told her. "So I think removing some of the layers of obsession for you, and just being able to focus on life...I think it's great."