Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note She Received From Lori Loughlin After Fuller House Finale Taping

Fuller House fans are finally getting to see how Lori Loughlin said goodbye to her castmates.
The actress, who played Aunt Becky on the original Full House and the reboot, exited partway through filming Fuller House season five amidst her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal.
On Sunday, Nov. 15, Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure revealed a note signed by "Lori" along with a bouquet of pink roses. The 56-year-old appeared to write to Candace to congratulate her after the series finale, which was taped following her own departure.
It read, "Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you." Candace portrayed D.J. Tanner-Fuller from 2016 to 2020, though Lori last appeared on the reboot in 2018.
Candace posted several behind-the-scenes moments to celebrate the one year anniversary of wrapping Fuller House. She wrote on Instagram, "One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears. I miss you all so much!"
In August, Lori was sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to committing wire and mail fraud. Her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months. Plus, the couple had to pay a combined $400,000 fine for their role in having their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, admitted to USC through the scheme.
During the sentencing, Lori said, "I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass... I thought I was acting out of love for my children but in reality it only underlined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."
At the time, Candace gave a subtle sign of how she was feeling about Lori's jail time. A social media user wrote, "They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in - ugh," and Candace commented back with a sad face emoji.
The 44-year-old actress has also hinted at where she stands by expressing her support in the past. Candace said at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, "Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love—and a loving family sticks together no matter what."
Lori officially started her time in a Northern California prison on Oct. 30. An insider told E! News that both Lori and Mossimo were "terrified" of being behind bars, while their daughters were "distraught" over losing their mom for the holidays. Olivia, 21, and Bella, 22, were able to say goodbye before their mom went off to prison.
"It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go," a source told E! News. "Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."
It's possible Lori could be released as soon as Dec. 24 because of the Bureau of Prisons' holiday calendar, meaning she would spend Christmas with her family after all.
