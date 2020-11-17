RHOC Preview: Emily & Gina Think Elizabeth's No-Sex Relationship Is "So Weird"

Is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas really serious about her relationship?

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday, Nov. 18's all-new The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter try to figure out how Elizabeth really feels about her boyfriend, Jimmy.

The conversation comes after a "dark" bus ride where Gina informed the group that there'd be "no tequila at the party."

Then, Gina goes on to highlight that Kelly Dodd made an "insensitive" comment. In response to this, Emily quips, "Have you met Kelly?"

Gina notes, "I know, but it's like, my god, this is a really big deal."

Apparently, per Shane Simpson, the jokes made were about "someone that has a real struggle or challenge." We're guessing they're referring to Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who revealed she's an alcoholic in the premiere episode.

At this point, newcomer Elizabeth is dragged into the drama…

"I'm actually surprised at Elizabeth," Gina comments. "Is she drinking or isn't she drinking? She said she was."