How to Get Addison Rae's 2020 People's Choice Awards Beauty Look

If you are like us, we still can't get over the fashion and beauty moments from the People's Choice Awards. One look that stood out to us was none other than nominee and presenter Addison Rae. From her gorgeous Sophie Theallet archival dress to her beautifully executed smokey eye glam, we want it all.

Thankfully, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan shared Addison's entire skincare and makeup breakdown with us so you can recreate the TikTok star's PCA glam.

"Addison has naturally stunning skin, so my main focus was to make sure that I properly hydrated the face to ensure her makeup lay on top as seamlessly as possible," Kelsey shared with E!.

With the help of Mario Badescu skincare, Kelsey attained that hydrated glow for Addison's face and used Pat McGrath Labs makeup to pull together the red-lipped look.

For a step by step breakdown as well as the products used for Addison's PCA glam, scroll below! No complicated TikTok dances required.