How to Get Addison Rae's 2020 People's Choice Awards Beauty Look

If you are like us, we still can't get over the fashion and beauty moments from the People's Choice Awards. One look that stood out to us was none other than nominee and presenter Addison Rae. From her gorgeous Sophie Theallet archival dress to her beautifully executed smokey eye glam, we want it all.
Thankfully, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan shared Addison's entire skincare and makeup breakdown with us so you can recreate the TikTok star's PCA glam.
"Addison has naturally stunning skin, so my main focus was to make sure that I properly hydrated the face to ensure her makeup lay on top as seamlessly as possible," Kelsey shared with E!.
With the help of Mario Badescu skincare, Kelsey attained that hydrated glow for Addison's face and used Pat McGrath Labs makeup to pull together the red-lipped look.
For a step by step breakdown as well as the products used for Addison's PCA glam, scroll below! No complicated TikTok dances required.
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops
On cleansed skin, Kelsey started with Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Drops all over the skin. The gel-like serum delivers intense moisture without feeling heavy.
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream
After, Kelsey followed up with the Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream all over the face and decolletage for a fresh and dewy finish. The moisturizer is oil-free and leaves a glow without looking greasy.
Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream
To ensure Addison's concealer stays in place all night, Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream was applied to under eyes and around the orbital bone.
Mario Badescu Mint Lip Balm
Kelsey applied Mario Badescu Mint Lip Balm to the lips to prep and moisturize lips for the bold red lip look.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Mini
To finish off the skincare, Kelsey misted Addison's skin with Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater and pressed into her skin to seal and lock in all of the moisture.
Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion
Finally before body makeup, Kelsey applied Mario Badescu Summer Shine Body Lotion all over exposed skin to hydrate any dryness and give a healthy glow.
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation
Kelsey mixed shades Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation Light Medium 13 and 14 and applied starting at the center of the face and lightly buffing outward.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer in Light 7 was applied to brighten under the eyes.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VII: Divine Rose I Palette
Mothership VII: Divine Rose I Palette shade Velouria added a hint blush that was lightly dusted along the apples of the cheeks and up toward the outer corners of the eyes.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II: Sublime Palette
Mothership II: Sublime Palette shade Skinshow Glow gilded the eyelid. Rose Dusk was swept through the crease and slightly outward to enhance her natural almond shaped eyes. To add a bit more drama to the outer eye, shade Dark was added to the top lash line.
Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Blk Coffee
Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Blk Coffee deepened the top waterline and was smudged along the bottom lash line to softly define the eyes. Kelsey also used the Permagel eye pencil to define the outer corners of the lips. She smudged toward the center to create a deepened dimensional ombré backdrop.
Dark Star Mascara in Xtreme Black
A few generous coats of Dark Star Mascara in Xtreme Black was applied for maximum drama.
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance™ Lipstick
Blend Mattetrance Lipstick in Forbidden Love onto the lips for a sensual red pout
