Sofía Vergara Reveals How the Coronavirus Pandemic Will Affect Her 2020 Holiday Plans

Sofía Vergara's win at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards was extra memorable.

The actress was named Comedy TV Star of 2020 for her role as Gloria on Modern Family—the beloved sitcom that came to a close after 11 seasons earlier this year—and after Sofía delivered a rousing acceptance speech that included a shout-out to her on-screen hubby Ed O'Neill, E! News exclusively caught up with her backstage.

There, she described feeling "super happy."

"This is such a special award because, you know, it's the people's choice! They chose me—the fans—and it's amazing," Sofía expressed. "This was my last award that I'm ever gonna get because Modern Family ended nine months ago, so it was very emotional for me when they told me that I was nominated for this award."

The People's Choice Award was a rare positive in a year that Sofía described as "so difficult for everybody, regardless of what you do."