Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Slams Pregnancy Rumors After Hospitalization

Porsha Williams is on the mend after being hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed on Instagram that she was back home after a health scare. And while Porsha didn't reveal what led to her hospital stay, E! News can confirm it's not because of COVID-19 or a pregnancy.

"Thanking God for everyday" Porsha shared on Instagram on Nov. 16. "Thank you for the blessing seen and unseen, past and future."

When one fan replied that she was keeping "you and your unborn baby in my prayers," Porsha set the record straight. "Ma'am," she replied, "I am not pregnant."

The health scare comes as Real Housewives of Atlanta continues to film a new season. According to a source, the cast including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore still have a bit more of the season to film.

Production, however, was recently shut down because someone behind the scenes had COVID-19.