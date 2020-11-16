Jingle All the Way's Sinbad, 64, Recovering After Suffering Stroke

Sinbad is in on the mend after a health scare.

The 64-year-old comedian, known for his roles in Jingle All the Way and A Different World, is recovering after suffering a stroke, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, Nov. 16. "It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family's statement read. "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations."

The statement from loved ones noted that while Sinbad (née David Adkins) is "beginning his road to recovery," they are "faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon." His family also asked for privacy as the actor recovers.

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing," the statement continued. "We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."