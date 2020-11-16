Mandy Moore Says to Expect the Same “Winning Formula” From the Rest of This Is Us

Mandy Moore is having a very good year.
One month before the premiere of This Is Us season five, the 36-year-old singer-actress shared that she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child. And on Sunday, Nov. 15, Moore debuted her baby bump at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, where she accepted the trophy for Drama TV Star thanks to her beloved role as Rebecca Pearson.
Moore delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech in which she called Goldsmith the "love of my life," expressing excitement for the birth of their son. And she also didn't forget to thank longtime This Is Us fans for their support. "To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you," she said. "You're part of our growing family."
After the award show, Moore had more to share backstage, where she opened up about what the Emmy-winning series means to her and what the rest of season five will look like.
"I'm just so appreciative of any and everyone who championed our show from the very first episode," Moore said. "The fact that we are here filming season five in the middle of a pandemic and that people have been along for this ride the entire time and still, you know, excited about what we're doing and the stories we're telling is just so gratifying and it means so much."
While season five has directly tackled the coronavirus pandemic and gave us a big twist for Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), Moore said it's far from over.
"I think reality is going to factor into this season. We've already seen in the first few episodes we're not ignoring the fact that we're in the middle of COVID and how that will sort of factor into different storylines," she said. "But ultimately, I think it's gonna be the same sort of winning formula that we've seen for four seasons of just telling the story of this family and how everything unfolds in real time and kind of jumping about with these different timelines."
She added, "It's the best job I've ever had. I'm so grateful that we're able to be back right now."
As for how she felt about her big win? Moore was over the moon and doubled down on the excitement. "This was a very unexpected part of 2020, but I'll take it," she said. "The fact that I've been to the People's Choice Awards many a time and the fact that they're voted on by the people, by the fans, it means so much more I think than just about any other award show."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.