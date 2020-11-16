Olivia Wilde and More Stars Defend Harry Styles After Candace Owens Slams Vogue Dress

Related : Harry Styles Makes History as 1st Solo Male to Land "Vogue" Cover

Nobody's going to drag Harry Styles down.

Last week, the former One Direction singer made history by becoming the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. In fact, the 26-year-old chose to wear a Gucci jacket layered over a dress for part of his photo shoot.

While many fans were quick to applaud the singer, others like New York Times best-selling author Candace Owens chose to put down the look.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," Candace wrote on Twitter. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

While some Twitter users agreed with the sentiment, others quickly called Candace out. Olivia Wilde, who is directing Harry in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, replied writing, "You're pathetic" while Kathy Griffin warned her there's nobody stronger than Harry's fans. As the comedian explained, "Candy Owens doesn't know what she in for going up against the Harry Styles stans."