What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for November 21-22

'Twas the weekend before Thanksgiving and all through the house, a creature was stirring...staying up way too late to binge some new movies and TV shows.
It is just us or has November been spoiling us a bit with new content? Not that we're complaining! As we prepare for the busy holiday season, we can't think of a better way to relax than with our good friends, Netflix, Hulu and the rest of the gang.
This weekend, fans of cheesy Christmas movies can look forward to The Princess Switch's sequel, and even Dolly Parton is getting in on the holiday fun.
The Animaniacs, meanwhile, are making their return to TV after over two decades away and Baby Yoda is making the jump to a different Disney+ program for a very special event. Oh, and did we mention there's a new reality competition series starring dogs? Like we said, the TV gods have been kind this month!
Here's what to watch this weekend, Nov. 21-22...
If Your Only Complaint About The Princess Switch Was That There Wasn't Enough Vanessa Hudgens: Get ready for triple the Baby V because the High School Musical star pulls off three roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again. In the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 holiday rom-com, Hudgens adds blonde party girl Fiona to the mix, with the latest lookalike stirring up trouble for Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy. Hijinks will ensue and Twitter will have a snark-filled field day as it's wont to do. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You've Missed Yakko, Wakko, and Dot: The troublemaking trio—not played entirely by Vanessa Hudgens—is back in action thanks to Hulu's revival of The Animaniacs. While it's been 22 years since the original finale aired, the Fox and The WB animated hit maintains its zaniness in the buzzed-about reboot. The Warner siblings—with the original voice actors Rob Paulsen (Yakko), Jess Harnell (Wakko) and Tress MacNeille (Dot) reprising their roles—encounter modern marvels such as Beyoncé and Instagram in the 13-episode first season, which will also include Pinky and the Brain. Boing-gy! (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You're a Sucker For Some Good Old-Fashioned Family Entertainment: Who among us can really resist the combined power of Dolly Parton and Christmas? Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, directed and choregraphed by Debbie Allen, is worth the price of subscription alone for one reason—or should we say fourteen reasons? Because that's how many original songs the musical features from the country music legend. Add in a supporting cast that includes Christine Baranski, Jennifer Lewis and Treat Williams and an irresistible feel-good story about the holiday spirit and you've got the perfect early Christmas gift. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Have Been Into Netflix's Recent Slate of Home Design Shows: Another week, another lifestyle reality series to completely devour. We recommend putting up your tree while you watch Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas for the ultimate weekend activity. In the four episode series, Benjamin Bradley (aka Mr. Christmas) helps families and communities spread the spirit through seasonal décor. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Often Find Yourself Getting Lost in Wikipedia Black Holes About Serial Killers: We've all been there. Right? Riiight. Anyway, moving on! High-profile filmmaker Alex Gibney's new doc Crazy, Not Insane takes true crime lovers inside the minds of infamous murderers—Ted Bundy, and Arthur Shawcross, to name just two—through the interviews and studies conducted by renowned psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis. Bonus: Laura Dern narrates, so at least you have that to comfort you when you're too terrified to sleep after watching? (Where to Watch: HBO and HBO Max)
If Every Day Is National Dog Day For You: Have you ever watched The Amazing Race and thought to yourself, "Self, I wish I could have this experience but with my dog,?" Well, The Pack was literally made just for you. The new reality competition, hosted by Olympian Lindsey Vonn and her pup, Lucy, pits twelve human-pet teams against one another as they adventure around the globe in a competition for $750,000 ($250,000 of that prize going to the animal charity of their choice). Yes, we're already crying over the wholesome bonds that will be featured. And yes, we are already mad we can't reach through our screen to pet these good boys and girls. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If You Watch Every Episode of The Mandalorian As Soon As It Drops: We'd recommend throwing on LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special should you need to distract young children while trying to decorate and/or wrap presents this holiday season. But, like, who really isn't going to drop everything to watch some original Star Wars content? Taking place directly after the events Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the special follows Rey and her friends' plans for Life Day (a celebration first introduced in 1978's Star Wars Holiday Special) being thwarted when she finds herself stuck in a time-travel adventure. Battles with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren and meetings with beloved characters ensue, including an appearance from the cutest in the galaxy: Baby Yoda. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You're Prepared to Have a Queen Song Stuck In Your Head All Weekend Long: Produced and narrated by The Office's Rainn Wilson, We Are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. The docuseries will introduce viewers to sports such as cheese-rolling, frog-jumping, dog-dancing and chili-eating, which we assume Kevin Malone provides the grub for. Oh, and you're already singing the song, aren't you?(Where to Watch: Netflix)