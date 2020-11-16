E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Every Celeb Home Featured During the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Oh, what a night!

It was a star-studded affair at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the celebs who earned top honors at the award show, held at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. And while many celebs were able to be at the ceremony in person, a number of stars sent well wishes from the comfort of their own homes. 

Jimmy Fallon, Chris Hemsworth, as well as Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes were among the celebs who sent in video messages. Plus, who could forget the surprise video call from J.Lo's kids Max and Emme? As fans may recall, the superstar picked up the Icon Award and was moved to tears during her acceptance speech after receiving video messages from her loved ones, including her friends Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger and Matthew McConaughey.

"You are the true definition of an icon," Kidman told Lopez in her video message, filmed at her home in Australia. "I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength, but I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show, you came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there, I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like come on in, and you were standing there as though you could go on again. Mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."

In celebration of the PCAs, let's take a look at all of the stars who sent love from home!

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez's Kids Max and Emme

The superstar's 12-year-old twins surprised their mom when they popped up on the screen at the PCAs. The heartwarming moment came when J.Lo was accepting her Icon Award. At the end of her speech, she told her kids she's coming home to them.

E!
Renée Zellweger

Zellweger, wearing a Texas Longhorns hat, also surprised Lopez with a sweet video message during her acceptance speech. "I'm a fan and I have long admired your work and uncompromising work ethic and beautiful, authentic audacity made of passion, vision, determination, self-respect and courage," she told Lopez. "You've been pushing boundaries all over the place for decades and this past year with Hustlers and shows and music and family and advocacy empowering women and unbelievable Super Bowl halftime show, you raised the bar into the stratosphere. You are a triple threat creative visionary, you are an inspiration and you are certainly an icon."

E!
Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner sent Lopez a sweet message during her PCAs Icon Award moment. "You are the true definition of an icon," she said. "I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength, but I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show, you came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there, I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like come on in, and you were standing there as though you could go on again. Mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."

E!
Matthew McConaughey

Wedding Planner reunion! The former co-stars (virtually) reunited when the actor sent in a touching tribute to Lopez during the PCAs.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon

The late-night host hilariously accepted his award from home in NYC. After winning Nighttime Talk Show of 2020, Fallon forgot to turn off his mute button, so viewers couldn't hear his speech!

E!
Chris Hemsworth

After winning Action Movie Star of 2020, the Extraction star sent in a video message from his home in Australia. "It's absolutely fantastic," he told fans of the honor. "You guys are the greatest."

E!
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton actor won the award for Drama Star of 2020. In his video message to fans, he thanked everyone for their support and for watching Hamilton on Disney+.

E! News
Madelyn Cline & Chase Stokes

Photobomb! Outerbanks co-stars and IRL couple Cline and Stokes had some fun during a video for the PCAs. Their Netflix show won the award for Bingeworthy Show of 2020.

