Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Appear to Unfollow Each Other 3 Months After Breakup

Nothing gets past the Smilers.

Miley Cyrus' fans noticed that the singer unfollowed her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, on Instagram earlier this month, three months after the couple reportedly parted ways. About a week later, the "golden thing" singer returned the unfollow according to some very keen observers.

One Twitter user tweeted at the time, "Wait. Miley unfollowed Cody. Guess that friendship is over." Days later, another tweet read, "[skull] Cody unfollowed miley on insta. Thanks u next."

Back in August, Miley, 27, took to her Instagram Live to set the record straight about her and Cody amid their rumored breakup following the release of her single, "Midnight Sky."

"A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that," the "Wrecking Ball" singer told her fans, referring to her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."