Mindy Kaling Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2 at 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : Mindy Kaling & "Never Have I Ever" Win Big at 2020 E! PCAs

Never Have I Ever been more excited for this award.

During the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15, the hit Netflix show took home the prize of The Comedy Show of 2020. Accepting the award were breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling, who turned the award show into her first major public appearance since announcing the arrival of her second child.

"We can't believe we were nominated in such amazing company," Mindy shared onstage. "It's great to be with that group of shows. Thank you so much for this award and huge thank you to Netflix and Universal TV. This means the world to us because it's coming from you, the fans. We started out to tell a funny story about an Indian-American girl and her family and had no idea that we would get this response."

Maitreyi also gave thanks to pop culture fans around the world for celebrating a unique family. "Thank you so much for believing in us," she shared. "It's amazing to see how the show connected with people of color, LGBTQIA+, immigrant communities and more from all around the world."