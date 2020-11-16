2020 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

The Complete List of Winners
Demi Lovato Debuts Blonde Hair at 2020 People's Choice Awards: Check Out More Shocking Transformations

NOV. 15, 2020

Transformations at the PCAs? The people love to see it!

Demi Lovato debuted more than her hosting skills at the 2020 E!'s People Choice Awards on Sunday night. While she walked the red carpet sporting her signature dark tresses leading up to the big event, the pop star took the stage sporting an entirely different color: blonde!

But she wasn't just changing her hair color. No, the "Confident" singer also switched up her outfits throughout the evening.

And Lovato wasn't the only celeb who decided to debut a new look at the award show. Selling Sunset fan-favorite Chrishell Stause made headlines with her bangin' style, while Blake Shelton surprised fans by shaking up his look when he accepted one of the night's biggest awards (also taking the time to give the sweetest shoutout to Gwen Stefani).

Plus, Armie Hammer and Bebe Rexha also decided to get in on the transformation fun. 

E! People's Choice Awards 2020: Best Dressed Stars

Check out all of the celebs that decided to change things up at the 2020 People's Choice Awards...

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Forget cool for the summer, Lovato is blonde for the winter!

The "I Love Me" singer showed off her newly lightened locks while serving as the host of E!'s People's Choice Awards

And when we say newly we really mean it as Lovato walked the red carpet with her signature long brunette hair less than an hour before taking the stage. Find you a host that can do both!

During her opening monologue, the pop star took a moment to poke fun at her whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich. The two called it quits in September, which came two months after they got engaged in July.

"I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl," she shared. "But then COVID hit, and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

So many outfit changes, so little time.

Aside from changing hair colors in between the pre-show and main event, our hostess with the mostess kept fans guessing all night, changing up her outfit multiple times throughout the award show. 

Instagram @kissedbynicholas
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star made a bangin' debut at the 2020 People's Choice Awards—literally.

Stause ditched her deep side part and bombshell waves for a look inspired by one of the year's hottest hairstyles: curtain bangs, which celebs like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez have recently tested out. 

"I just put my dress on. I just put my bangs on and let's do this! I'm so excited," the Dancing With the Stars competitor shared in a video shared to social media as the PCAs got underway. 

Bradley Leake is the Hollywood hair guru responsible for Stause's trendy new look.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Blake Shelton

New fiancée, new look!

The Voice star took the stage to accept the award for Choice Country Artist without his signature scruff, showing off a clean-shaven look to thank his fans, as well as give a major shout-out to Gwen Stefani. Shelton proposed to his longtime girlfriend in October 2020 and wasn't shy and reveling in their newly engaged bliss. 

I love my fans and I love country music fans and I Love the People's Choice Awards," he said. "Also, thank you to my new fiancée Gwen Stefani. That's S-t-e-f-a-n-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration...I love you guys, thank you."

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Armie Hammer

Looks like Blake Shelton's stubble found its way over to the Call Me By Your Name star's face!

Hammer, who took the stage to present Jennifer Lopez with the People's Icon Award, showed off a full beard at the show, along with slightly longer locks.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

It's almost showtime for the first time for the "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer.

Rexha opened up about her making her feature film debut in 2021 after snagging a role in Queenpins, revealing to Giuliana Rancic, "I'm shooting this week. So Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn...I hope I don't mess this up."

She went on to admit that it's "hard to be acting and singing," but she's been a busy bee taking acting lessons through Zoom.

"I'm doing my part in the car, doing a driving scene," she shared. "Really fun."

