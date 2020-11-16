Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey and More Congratulate Jennifer Lopez at 2020 People's Choice Awards

It wouldn't be an Icon Award if other icons didn't show up to celebrate.

Miss Jenny from the Block herself, Jennifer Lopez, was crowned the People's Icon at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Before she gave her powerful speech, the Hustlers star was toasted to by fellow Hollywood legends Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger. And later, several longtime co-stars and friends sent their well wishes while she walked off stage, including Matthew McConaughey, Jane Fonda, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Constance Wu.

Nicole sent in a congratulatory video all the way from Australia to say, "You are the true definition of an icon. I have known you for a long time now and watched you go from strength to strength."

She then recounted her favorite J.Lo memory (as one does) about a moment they shared in Las Vegas. "I will never forget bringing my sister to your Vegas show," Nicole said. "You came off stage after two hours and Benny was standing there. I said, 'Are you sure she's okay? Don't want to interrupt.' He's like, 'Come on in.' And you were standing there as though you could go on again, mom there, kids there, friends there, and you were just power and love and warmth."