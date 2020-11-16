Tracee Ellis Ross and More Stars Rule the Red Carpet in Power Suits at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Get ready to ooh and aah...

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are here—and celebrities are showing up and showing out for the special occasion. On Sunday, Nov. 15, stars turned heads and dropped jaws with their effortless style, glamourous beauty looks and magnetic charm.

Kicking things off, Giuliana Rancic hosted E!'s Live From the Red Carpet and it was nothing short of spectacular. In fact, we couldn't help but notice how many stars suited up and slayed in power suits on the red carpet.

That's right, many celebrities skipped the typical ballgown and opted for something more swoon-worthy. Case in point? Host Demi Lovato shined as bright as the flashing lights with her fiery red jumpsuit by Naeem Khan that featured an explosion of sequins.

Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross proved why she's the queen of style when she graced the red carpet in a coffee-colored pantsuit. From the lavish gold buttons to her statement-making earrings, her lewk was a sight to see.