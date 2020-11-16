Mandy Moore Dedicates People's Choice Award to "Love of My Life" Taylor Goldsmith and Their Baby Boy

Mama Mandy knows that This is Us is one big family.

Mandy Moore took home the award for Drama TV Star at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. The pregnant actress gave fans a peek at her baby bump while accepting the trophy during her first major award show since sharing her baby news.

In her sentimental speech, Mandy shouted out her husband by saying, "To the love of my life, Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you."

The 36-year-old star announced in September that she's expecting her first child with her husband of two years, Taylor Goldsmith. Their son is due in early 2021.

At the People's Choice Awards, Mandy also thanked fans for their support, saying, "To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you." And while she sweetly cradled her baby bump, she cleverly added, "You're part of our growing family."