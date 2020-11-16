E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Tracee Ellis Ross, Demi Lovato and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 People's Choice Awards

NOV. 15, 2020

Tonight's category is... E! People's Choice Awards 2020!

Style icons, fashion risk-takers and more classic Hollywood dressers felt right at home on the red carpet at the PCAs, which took place Sunday, Nov. 15 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. 

And with the end of 2020 finally in sight (can we get an amen up in here?!), celebs and their glam squads pulled out all the stops for one of the final award shows of the year. 

The red carpet highlights: Monochromatic jumpsuits and pantsuits were all the rage, as seen on Fashion Icon Award recipient Tracee Ellis RossPCAs host Demi Lovato and nominee Jameela Jamil, and Tiffany Haddish really had a moment thanks to a floral midi dress designed by Prabal Gurung. 

E!'s Giuliana Rancic caught up with the woman of the hour before the ceremony kicked off, where she touched on her lifelong love of fashion. 

"As I was coming out of the womb, I was like where is the sparkles? Where is the feathers?" Tracee joked. "Give them to me! Fashion, I love fashion! Give them to me."

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Scroll through the below gallery to find out who else snagged a spot on our best-dressed list. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

There's a reason the Black-ish star is this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient, and this Schiaparelli look is nothing short of ah-mazing. Effortless sophistication personified! 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Two words: Blonde! Bombshell! The pop star makes a major hair transformation while kicking off the ceremony in an Elie Saab gown, and we're so here for it. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

Menswear perfected! The Insecure star and activist brings a touch of sparkle to an otherwise refined ensemble.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

A Christopher John Rogers power suit made only more powerful by the woman wearing it. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Karamo Brown

The Queer Eye star told E! exclusively that he's "smitten" with someone new, and his glow proves exactly that! His easygoing, lavender suit doesn't hurt either. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The Like a Boss star accepts the award for Female Movie Star of 2020 in a sassy floral dress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

Curtain bangs? Check. The Selling Sunset star's hair transformation is best-dressed list worthy. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha

There's a lot to love about the singer's Dsquared2 LBD, but her fiery red 'do really seals the deal for a best-dressed contender. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Sofia Carson

True to form, the actress' Giambattista Valli gown wows from head to toe. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

Orange you glad you tuned into the PCAs? This year's host heats up the red carpet in a Naeem Khan jumpsuit. 

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Erin Lim

That's fiancée to you! Fresh off her engagement, the E! personality takes a feathered fashion risk that totally pays off. 

