See the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Portrait Studio Pics of Demi Lovato and More Stars

These stars are ready for their close-up.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars came together in order to celebrate the best of film, TV, music and pop culture at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the award show drummed up an A-list attendance list.

In order to make the evening even more memorable, many of the show's presenters, performers and nominees stopped by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics. Their snaps are definitely must-sees!

First up, host and singer Demi Lovato looked red hot while posing in a sparkly number. Thanks to the portrait studio, we got a closer look at the Naeem Khan number.

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also rocked the portrait studio as he donned a stunning pale pink suit. We love a man in pastels.

Oh, and don't get us started on Sofia Carson's photo. She looked like a total Hollywood icon in her pic!