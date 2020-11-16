Fashion Icon Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In a Power Suit at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

She's here to reclaim her rightful place on the throne as the queen of fashion!
Tracee Ellis Ross is this year's E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon, which should come as no surprise to fans who have seen her strut her stuff year after year on red carpets everywhere. Sunday night's event was no different. Tracee looked absolutely gorgeous in a tan flowing suit with a gorgeous red lip and slicked back braid to go with it.
The Black-ish star has always been a mainstay on the red carpets thanks to her impeccable fashion sense, which she no doubt inherited from her mom Diana Ross!
She dropped by the E! red carpet to talk to Giuliana Rancic about her incredible honor, and she was mostly just excited to be outside of the house for the first time in a long time.
"Being named a Fashion Icon by the People's Choice Awards is definitely putting a big smile on my face," she shared "I am either at home or at work right now. Work has been a joyful, safe place to go. Coming here, every cell in my body was like 'Woooo where are we going?!'"
Of course Giuliana had to ask the star when she first realized that she enjoyed fashion, and honestly, she doesn't remember a time when she didn't.
"As I was coming out of the womb," she joked about falling in love with style. "I was like where is the sparkles? Where is the feathers? Give them to me! Fashion, I love fashion! Give them to me. It started very young I'd come by it honestly because my mom is Diana Ross, a fashion Icon I actually follow. My father also has impeccable taste. It started very young. In the beginning for me was armor. It was a way that I kind of protected myself and made sure that the world was seeing me the way I wanted to be seen, and now it's a form of creative expression, and I have to say that clothes fuel me."
Over the years, she's gone from a fun loving actress to a bonafide fashionista. It's hard not to make every outfit look like you're walking a runway when you have Tracee level confidence.
One of the many reasons she's a style icon is that she's always been open and honest about using her wardrobe to make a statement. She may be the Fashion Icon of 2020, but her style legacy will live on forever.